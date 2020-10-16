Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set to Host TIME100 Talks Special

WENN

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be holding a virtual conversation series with a number of influential people including Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are set to appear in a special edition of TIME100 Talks.

The royal couple will appear in a forthcoming episode of the virtual conversation series in an episode on the topic of Engineering a Better World. The livestream event will explore creating safe and more equitable online communities with special guests, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian – the husband of Meghan’s pal Serena Williams.

Also appearing are the hosts of the “Teenager Therapy” podcast, California teens Gael, Isaac, Thomas, Mark and Kayla, Rappler CEO and executive editor Maria Ressa, Center for Humane Technology president and co-founder Tristan Harris, activist and founder of The Loveland Foundation Rachel Cargle, author and co-director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry Safiya U. Noble, disinformation researcher Renee DiResta, and Somewhere Good founder Naj Austin.

“Since launching in April, TIME100 Talks has focused on solutions and visions of a better future through conversations with extraordinary leaders from around the world,” said TIME editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

“This special episode marks our first collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to explore these urgent issues.”

Harry and Meghan were named as Time’s most influential people of 2018 and last year they were recognised among the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet. In September (20), the couple made their first primetime TV appearance to celebrate Time magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s most influential people.

Tune into the livestream talk at 1 pm ET on 20 October here: https://time100talks.splashthat.com/.