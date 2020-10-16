Posthaste: Will a Democratic sweep in U.S. elections wipe out Canadian oil producers’ prospects?

Good morning!

Few analysts are wearing rose-tinted glasses these days, but oil and gas analysts are seeing nothing but fog.

In a new report, National Bank of Canada analysts Travis Wood, Dan Payne and John Hunt cut the bank’s price forecast for U.S. crude by a full US$1.50 per barrel to US$42.25, and Western Canada Select to US$38.25 per barrel, down from US$39 per barrel for 2021.

The analysts noted that their “conviction on a sustained recovery” for oil prices has waned.

“The demand recovery remains uncertain and a significant risk to any sustained oil price recovery, notably as the impact of a second wave of the pandemic is underway,” the analysts said.

While production curtailments by OPEC and its allies are draining inventories, the “timing of a demand recovery remains unknown,” they noted gloomily.

Oslo-based energy research firm Rystad Energy also argues that oil market conditions have weakened in the very short term, with global oil demand outlook at risk of further downwards revisions due to the stubborn rise in COVID-19 cases which has spurred many countries to reintroduce restrictions in the recent days with possibly more to come.

RBC Capital Markets also warns that while the strength of the rebound in Chinese oil demand has been well touted, so has the notion of plateauing global mobility.

“From a demand perspective, the low hanging fruit has largely been recouped, and with current global oil consumption still deviating by some 8 per cent from pre-COVID levels, it is difficult to see a further recovery unless additional large and scalable regions step up,” the RBC analyst noted.

Canadian oil investors are also wondering whether the outcome of the U.S. elections would have a significant impact on Canadian crude oil producers.

A Democrat win, especially a so-called ‘blue wave’ of Democrats winning the White House and the Senate could spell trouble for TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL pipeline.

But it may not spell complete doom for the oilpatch.

“There seems to be no clear winner for the WCSB (Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin) in the U.S. election,” the National Bank analysts wrote.

“With a Democratic victory, blocking KXL would be a large setback for the WCSB, although in this low-growth environment, the completion of (Enbridge Inc.’s) L3R and (TransMountain expansion) TMX could be sufficient egress capacity over the short to medium term.

“On the flip side, less infrastructure investment in the U.S. should translate to less overall production growth and competition for the WCSB,” National Bank analysts.

The Democratic platform could even lead to a short-term boost for Canadian producers, as Democrat candidates Joe Biden and his vice-president Kamala Harris squeeze U.S. producers with stricter regulations.

“However, the longer-term implications would be negative as the shift to EVs and carbon neutrality erodes oil demand,” the analysts said. “It should be said, any ‘shift’ in the economy will take time to implement with many of the policies based on incentives rather than direct interference.”