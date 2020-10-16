Port Adelaide’s Hamish Hartlett crack at Tom Lynch, Richmond Tigers

Port Adelaide Power’s Hamish Hartlett dished out some cheeky barbs at the Richmond Tigers’ star forward Tom Lynch.

Before the Power take on the Tigers tonight in their preliminary final clash, Hartlett declared that “plenty of people” want to see Lynch’s season end.

The Richmond forward is a polarising figure in the AFL after several controversial on-field incidents and this week he was again the target of criticism after kneeling on Dougal Howard in the semi-final against St Kilda.

Tom Lynch kneeling on Dougal Howard (Seven)

“He obviously gets caught up in the emotions of the game probably a bit more frequently than others do,” Hartlett told FIVEaa about Lynch.

“I guess others are able to control their instinct and reactions perhaps on their emotions a little bit better than what Tom does.

“I think there’d be plenty of people out there who would like to see his season come to an end. I’ll leave it at that.

“That [incident] was on my poor mate Dougal as well, so I wasn’t real happy with that one.”

Hamish Hartlett and Tom Lynch (Getty)

Port Adelaide will have home ground advantage at Adelaide Oval on Friday night, where the two sides will meet for the first time in a final since 2014.

In that game the Power destroyed Richmond in the first quarter and won the game, before stumbling in the semi-final against Fremantle.

“That was extraordinary [in 2014]. Seven goals up in the first quarter,” Hartlett said.

“It would be nice to put the game to bed by quarter-time but I can’t see it happening unfortunately.”