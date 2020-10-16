Port Adelaide vs Richmond kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

Richmond and Port Adelaide met once this season, with the Power claiming a 21-point win at Adelaide Oval in Round 11 over an undermanned Tigers unit.

While Bachar Houli, Dion Prestia, Jack Graham, Shane Edwards, Trent Cotchin, Toby Nankervis and David Astbury are the names in for Richmond tonight, Hawks great Shane Crawford is still not convinced the premiers can get the job done.

“When I’m looking at both sides and I’ve really studied hard over the last month and a bit, yes the Tigers have got their strongest side in for a long time, but they’re still not playing the footy they were last year,” he told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“They’re still not connecting perfectly and the pressure is not there for four quarters.

“They were okay against the Saints, we were expecting them to bounce back, but they weren’t convincing.

“The Brisbane Lions found a way to outwork them, which is very rare when you come up against the Tigers. I don’t think their form is extremely convincing.

“Yes, it’s still good, yes, they’re capable of winning the final because they can get their mojo going, but I just keep coming back to Port Adelaide. They’re so tough around the ball.

“If you can get your hands on the footy around the stoppages and most importantly the centre bounce it’s a massive advantage.