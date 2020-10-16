Porsche driver Richard Pusey accused of filming dying police officer on Eastern Freeway granted bail

A Porsche driver accused of filming and taunting a dying police officer on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway has been granted bail under “strict and rigorous” conditions.

Richard Pusey , 42, earlier this week pleaded not guilty to reckless conduct endangering serious injury, drug possession, reckless conduct endangering life and outraging public decency.

Mr Pusey had been pulled over for allegedly speeding when a truck swerved into the emergency lane, killing four police officers on April 22.

The outraging public decency charge relates to Mr Pusey allegedly filming police who were killed in the crash.

He allegedly zoomed in on the victims while commentating for several minutes.

Mr Pusey’s defence lawyers this week argued for the mortgage broker to be released on bail as his County Court trial would not be heard before a jury until “late 2022” due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under his strict bail conditions, he must comply with a 9pm to 7am curfew and report to police three times a week.

He must not drive, contact any witnesses, or use electronic communication or social media to publish anything about the incident.

His wife also must report if he breaches bail.

Richard Pusey will stand trial at the County Court. (Nine)

Victoria Police opposed bail, saying Mr Pusey “picks and chooses the laws he wishes to follow”.

But Magistrate Donna Bakos said “this is at best speculative” and risks could be mitigated by applying strict bail conditions.

Mr Pusey’s lawyer Dermot Dann, QC, revealed Mr Pusey was rejected from four mental health facilities.

But the magistrate was content he had “significant family support”.