Poor health, a lost Italian passport and whistleblowing – why Agrizzi is appealing bail denial

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi appears at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on corruption and fraud case on October 14, 2020

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s lawyers have filed an application to

appeal a court’s decision to deny him bail.

This as Agrizzi was rushed to hospital after spending his first night in

prison.

Magistrate Phillip Venter, who presided over Agrizzi’s bail application,

found there was a prima facie case against him.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi had appealed to the court to consider

his poor health and the state of prisons before being denied bail. After

spending his first night behind bars, he was transferred to hospital.

Against this backdrop, his lawyers have again approached the Specialised

Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, in a bid

to have him freed.

In papers filed on Thursday, they argued Magistrate Philip Venter had

erred when making his ruling in a case in which Agrizzi faces a charge of

corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

previously reported security cameras and an electric fence were

installed at Smith’s home in Roodepoort.

Venter said he was satisfied a prima facie case had been made against

Agrizzi.

In his judgment, he added he was satisfied Agrizzi had the financial

means to set up and sustain a “comfortable lifestyle” elsewhere,

should he decide to abscond.

Money moved offshore

The court heard he had allegedly withheld information about the value of

his assets, and together with his wife Deborah, moved millions of rand offshore

and into cryptocurrency accounts.

The State had in an affidavit set out that in light of the evidence of

money movements offshore, Agrizzi may be a flight risk.

But he argued beside a mere suspicion or opinion by the investigating

officer he posed a flight risk, the State had no evidence he would attempt to

evade and not stand trial.

Agrizzi said in his notice of appeal he had no previous convictions, had

co-operated with authorities and appeared at court when required without fail.

He believed the court had failed to properly take into account he had

reported the loss of his Italian passport and stated he would not apply for any

passport or travel documents.

“The learned regional magistrate further erred in coming to a

finding that the appellant, who was assisting the state capture commission, was

setting up a life outside of South Africa and that he was considering his

options once his whistle-blowing had commenced,” his notice of appeal

read.

“… and this is more particularly so when … [Venter] applauded the

appellant and stated that more people should have guts to speak up of

wrongdoings and he further found the appellant had co-operated with the

investigating officer.”

Chronic medical conditions

Agrizzi said the evidence and reasons regarding the sale of his motor

vehicles were undisputed and all the transfers were done through the

authorities and with Reserve Bank approval.

“This disclosure was in fact made to the South African Revenue

Services.”

Agrizzi arrived in court this week with a mobile oxygen unit and did not

appear as energetic as usual.

His lawyers said in the notice of appeal Venter did not properly take

into account Agrizzi’s chronic medical conditions and he was dependent on a

permanent supplemental oxygen supply.

His age and co-morbidities should have been a consideration, they

argued.

“… he further failed to take into account the risks of prison life,

a lack of medical facilities and the increasing rise of Covid-19 in the closed

environment of the Department of Correctional Services and in particular at

Johannesburg Central Prison, where he is being detained.”

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed on

Thursday Agrizzi was transferred to hospital “to receive further medical attention”.

