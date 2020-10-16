Photos: Ranbir Kapoor rocks denim-on-denim trend as he steps out for work

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are best buddies. They have also had a successful run at the movies with both Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani being loved immensely by the audience. The actor-director duo have teamed up for the third time for the Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead along with him and Amitabh Bachchan too has an important role in it. Today, we snapped Ranbir as he stepped out for a work meeting with Ayan.

The two have started work again on Brahmastra, which got stalled due to the pandemic. Ranbir was seen acing the denim-on-denim trend as he stepped out in the city looking uber-cool in a pair of well fitted denims and a crisp shirt. He topped the look with a pair of funky white sneakers. Take a look at the pictures below…