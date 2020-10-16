Pfizer eyes emergency use approval for vaccine in November By

Matilda Coleman
Logo of U.S. pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. is seen in Zurich

() – Pfizer Inc (N:) said on Friday it could apply for U.S. emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed along with Germany’s BioNTech SE (F:) as soon as a safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said it wants at least two months of safety data before authorizing emergency use of any experimental coronavirus vaccine.

Based on current trial enrollment and dosing pace, Pfizer expects to have that safety data in the third week of November, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Pfizer had said previously that it expected late-stage trial data in October. (https://

