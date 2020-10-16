Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Serve Fans Pure 2000s Nostalgia

This is the ultimate #TBT 2020 needed.

If there had to be a symbol for early 2000s pop culture, it would be seeing Kim Kardashian with Paris Hilton dressed in her signature pink. To give older fans a taste of nostalgia, Kim teamed up with Paris to promote her newest collection of velour tracksuits for her SKIMS’ Velour Collection.

On Oct. 16, the mother of four posted a mini documentary of their photo shoot journey on Instagram.

“A year in the making, @SKIMS Velour is my most anticipated launch yet!,” read the caption. “A reinvention of the iconic 2000s trend, this luxe collection will carry you through Fall – indoors and outside. Dropping on Wednesday, October 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 7 new styles, 4 colors, and sizes XXS – 4X exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop before Velour sells out.”

In the eight-minute video, Kim recalled one of the greatest lessons she’d learned from the multi-hyphenated businesswoman while being her assistant all those years ago.