Outdoor dining restriction ease for NSW businesses

Outdoor venues that have a QR code will be able to adopt a two-square-metre rule for outdoor dining.

“If your business has an electronic QR code, whether it is your own business QR code or a Service NSW one, you will be able to adopt two square metres outside,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced earlier this week.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello, NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, Minister for Planning and Pubic Spaces Rob Stokes, launch the alfresco dining pilot in Sydney and have a drink at the Fortune of War in the Rocks. (Renee Nowytarger)

“While we are concerned with the emerging clusters we do feel confident enough that from Friday, outdoor venues will be able to have two square metres outside, in preparation for summer,” she said.

Indoor restrictions will remain at four square metres.

Up to 500 people will be allowed to attend outdoor seated music performances, subject to the 4-square-metre rule.

The changes come as part of an initiative to transform Sydney’s laneways and outdoor spaces to help the city revitalise its struggling hospitality industry.

A person walks through Sydney’s CBD. People will now be able to dine outdoors as restrictions ease for the hospitality industry. (Renee Nowytarger)

The state was expecting to take further steps to ease the pressure on hospitality businesses however an increase in locally acquired cases forced the government to postpone any changes.

“Our state is on the verge of being where it was when we had the first seeding incident from Victoria,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said earlier in the week.

“We had intended to ease some further restrictions but are holding off.”

The state has recorded more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 this week, prompting NSW health to encourage more people to get tested this weekend.

NSW Health are currently managing several clusters including the outbreak in Lakemba LGA and cases linked to St Vincent’s hospital and a medical clinic in Liverpool.

