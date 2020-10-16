Non-Verbal Patients Now Have a “Voice for Pain”: BioTraceIT Launches Revolutionary Pain Assessment and Management Device to Veterinary Medical Community

Article content continued

According to AHAA/AAFP Pain Management Guidelines for Dogs and Cats, a pain score is considered the “fourth vital sign,” after temperature, pulse, and respiration. Additionally, the Merck Veterinary Manual supports this adding that “pain assessment must be able to distinguish individual sensitivities” and recognizes that current methods are “prone to errors of over/under reporting.”

“Pain assessment should be a routine component of every physical examination,” said Dr. Ralph Harvey, DVM, MS, DACVA, DIPLOMATE ACVAA, UTCVM ret., Chair, BioTraceIT Scientific Advisory Board. “While advanced technologies will never fully meet all of our challenges or resolve all our limitations, the potential applications of PainTrace® will be a real game changer in a ‘world of hurt.’”

About BioTraceIT

BioTraceIT is a medical monitoring/device company with offices in the United States and Canada. We are committed to developing tools for Veterinary Medicine and pursuing future approval for use in Human Medicine. Aelius Galenus was correct when he said, “Divinum est opus sedare dolorem”- Divine is the work to subdue pain. PainTrace® can detect, track, and monitor pain leading the path to wellness.

Watch our brief overview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XvkBjGT-88,amp;t=3s

Please visit www.biotraceit.com to learn more about PainTrace® and follow us on social media to stay up to date.

