Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Urges Beyonce Not to Ignore End SARS Protest

Calling on the singing diva to speak out about the ongoing issue in Nigeria, Tawa says, ‘I want them to please use their voice and their platform right because the same country that birth this genre (Afrobeat) is on fire right now.’

Like the United States, Nigeria is fighting police brutality right now as its people demand the government to end the deployment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Most recently, singer Tiwa Savage took to her Instagram account to call on Beyonce Knowles to use her platform to spread more awareness about this issue.

In an Instagram Live session, Tiwa appealed to Beyonce to speak out about this issue after she got involved in the diva’s “Black Is King: The Gift Album”, which included several Nigerian behind the scenes. “I want to use my platform right now to call Beyonce and the whole team that reached out to a lot of Nigerians; Nigerian artistes, Nigerian producers, Nigerian video directors, dancers, creatives,” she said in her livestream.

“I’m calling on Beyonce and her team, the same way they used their platform… to elevate and to show the world that Black is King and how beautiful Afrobeat and Africa our culture is,” she continued. “I want them to please use their voice and their platform right because the same country that birth this genre (Afrobeat) is on fire right now.”

Not stopping there, Tiwa added, “So, I’m calling on Beyonce and her whole team and I’m telling you; you cannot ignore this.” However, as of now, Beyonce has yet to publicly respond to Tiwa.

The End SARS protest first began earlier this month after a video of a SARS officer shooting a young man in front of Wetland Hotel in Nigeria went viral. It prompted public’s outcry on social media, with the #ENDSARS hashtag trending on Twitter. People also started sharing other videos that showed police brutality, harassment and extortion in the country. Following days of protesting on social media, nation-wide protests led predominantly by young people and celebrities began.