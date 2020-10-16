Nicole Richie And Cameron Diaz Are Sisters-In-Law

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 10 minutes ago. Posted 24 minutes ago

In case you didn’t know!!

Today I saw this tweet, and I was like, TRUE. We don’t talk about this enough.

Nicole Richie &amp; Cameron Diaz are sister in laws and I feel like we don’t talk about that enough

Then I realized…is it because…people…don’t…know?!?!??!

Because, yes. Cameron Diaz is married to Benji Madden and they have one child together.


Donato Sardella / Via Getty Images

And Nicole is married to Joel Madden, and they have two children together.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

So by that logic, they most definitely are sisters-in-law!! Or in this case, I guess they are twins-in-law. This also makes Cameron the aunt to Nicole’s children, and Nicole the aunt to Cameron’s. WHAT A WORLD!!!


Donato Sardella / Via Getty Images

But you’re probably wondering now, okay cool, they are related through marriage, but…do they even like each other or hang out??


Donato Sardella / Via Getty Images

And based off some very quick browsing through paparazzi photos, the answer is YES! They get their nails done together!

They go grocery shopping together.


Gedu, Sala / Terma / SL / BACKGRID

They get lunch together and Cameron drives.


Evga, Gice / EVGA / Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

And in general they appear to enjoy each other’s company!


Rmcl, Boni / Maciel / BONI / BACKGRID

So now we can all discuss this celebrity family at dinner tonight, and give the topic the awareness it deserves!!! THANK YOU AND GOODNIGHT.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR