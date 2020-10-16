Nicole Richie And Cameron Diaz Are Sisters-In-Law

In case you didn’t know!!
Today I saw this tweet, and I was like, TRUE. We don’t talk about this enough.
Then I realized…is it because…people…don’t…know?!?!??!
Because, yes. Cameron Diaz is married to Benji Madden and they have one child together.
And Nicole is married to Joel Madden, and they have two children together.
So by that logic, they most definitely are sisters-in-law!! Or in this case, I guess they are twins-in-law. This also makes Cameron the aunt to Nicole’s children, and Nicole the aunt to Cameron’s. WHAT A WORLD!!!
But you’re probably wondering now, okay cool, they are related through marriage, but…do they even like each other or hang out??
And based off some very quick browsing through paparazzi photos, the answer is YES! They get their nails done together!
They go grocery shopping together.
They get lunch together and Cameron drives.
And in general they appear to enjoy each other’s company!
So now we can all discuss this celebrity family at dinner tonight, and give the topic the awareness it deserves!!! THANK YOU AND GOODNIGHT.
