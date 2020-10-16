Nicki Minaj Slams Twitter User for Sharing False Information on Newborn Son

WENN/Brian To

The ‘Super Bass’ raptress, who recently revealed the gender of her first child, calls out the social media user for posting fake name and fake photo of her baby.

Nicki Minaj‘s maternal instinct has already shown as she becomes a protective mother to her son. While she herself has been used to online bullying and trolls, the rapper has made it clear that her child is the limit.

Thus, she didn’t hesitate a bit to become social media police when noticing there’s false information spreading about her son. The Trinidadian-born star has called out a Twitter user who posted fake photo and revealed false name of her newborn baby.

“Welcoming Jeremiah Maraj-Petty. You are a blessing to us, and we love you so much,” posted the account which seemingly tried to impersonate Nicki, going by @NICKIMINEJ on the blue-bird app. The account handler also shared what it claimed the “first picture” of the baby.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker quickly debunked the claims, writing on her own Twitter page, “116K likes. Not my baby. Not his name. Imagine doing this.” Disgusted by the person’s action that may have violated the unknown child’s privacy, she asked in the now-deleted tweet, “Pls delete this person’s child from your page.”

After Nicki blasted the Twitter user, the said poster admitted the tweet was a joke and apologized. “Omg ya, [I] am deleting my existence,” the user wrote, adding in another post, “OK. I made the post as a joke, and I never knew how it would go. [I] am really sorry to anyone I offended, I take all the blame, and [I] am really sorry to Nicki for offending her. I love you, and I hope you can forgive me.”

Nicki kept her pregnancy under the radar for months despite endless speculation, before confirming it in July. She quietly welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty on September 30. The 37-year-old artist only revealed the baby’s gender on Thursday, October 15 when thanking her celebrity friends like Beyonce Knowles Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for their well wishes.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim and Ye… & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” she wrote on her Instagram post. “It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world (sic).” She added emojis including a teddy bear and a balloon.