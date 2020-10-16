Nicki Minaj Confirms She Gave Birth To A Baby Boy

Nicki Minaj has confirmed that she gave birth to a boy.

The megastar announced the gender of her newborn via social media.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” she captioned her post. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love.

“My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

She shared notes and cards from the gifts her friends sent her to congratulate her on her new arrival. Nicki is yet to share any images of her son.

Nine months after she and husband Kenneth’ ZOO’ Petty tied the knot, Nicki announced her intention to retire to instead focus on her family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. In July, she announced her pregnancy with snaps from a glamorous photoshoot shared to her Instagram.