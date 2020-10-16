Nicki Minaj Confirms She Gave Birth To A Baby Boy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Nicki Minaj has confirmed that she gave birth to a boy.

The megastar announced the gender of her newborn via social media.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me,” she captioned her post. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love.

“My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

She shared notes and cards from the gifts her friends sent her to congratulate her on her new arrival. Nicki is yet to share any images of her son.

