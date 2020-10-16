NFL Week 6: Picks and preview

Week 6 of the 2020 season kicks off amid plenty of upheaval after Week 5. Dak Prescott’s season is done after a gruesome ankle injury, while the Raiders made a major statement by heading into Arrowhead Stadium and knocking the Chiefs from the ranks of the unbeatens. The Steelers stayed perfect, and in the process, Chase Claypool vaulted himself into the early Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion. The Seahawks shocked the Vikings in the waning seconds, while the Browns further validated themselves with a win over Indianapolis. Injuries appear to have caught up with the reeling 49ers, and the Jets and Giants are the clear front-runners in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. Week 6 features several marquee matchups, with the Steelers battling the Browns, the Chiefs taking on the Bills, as well as a showdown between all-time quarterbacks when Aaron Rodgers travels to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

(BYE: Las Vegas, New Orleans, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle)

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Friday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 9-5 Season: 40-36-1