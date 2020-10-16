Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 633 since start of conflict By

© . A graveyard hit during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh is seen in the city of Terter
YEREVAN () – The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Friday it had recorded another 29 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 633 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.
The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.