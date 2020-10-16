Most logical ways 49ers can move on from Garoppolo

After suffering their worst loss since 2018 — a 43-17 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins — the San Francisco 49ers were left with a ton of questions. The most glaring one swirls around starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was benched in favor of backup C.J. Beathard after tossing two interceptions and completing just seven of 17 pass attempts.

Garoppolo is the first quarterback since Colin Kaepernick to lead the 49ers to a winning record and a Super Bowl appearance, but since the second half of the Super Bowl, Garoppolo has regressed mightily. That regression continued in Week 5 and ultimately landed the QB on the sideline.

Garoppolo has been dealing with an ankle sprain that caused him to miss the prior two games, and the Niners have been decimated by injuries on both sides of the ball. Despite the ailment, there have been whispers about who the starting quarterback should be dating back some months. Nick Mullens and Beathard each have played well in spurts, but it’s clear neither is worthy of starting on a Super Bowl contender. While there are some fans who would like to see a possible QB change in-season, the honest truth is that Garoppolo is still the best option out of the three.

However, Garoppolo’s contract is set up so there is no guaranteed money on the cap after the 2020 season, meaning the 49ers could cut their starting quarterback and not feel any cap hit. What could the 49ers do to replace Garoppolo after 2020?

Trade for Matt Ryan