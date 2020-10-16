Mnuchin to lead U.S. delegation to Israel, Bahrain, UAE Oct. 17-20 By

© . FILE PHOTO: Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing
WASHINGTON () – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead a U.S. delegation traveling to Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 17-20, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday.
The visit comes one month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed agreements to establish formal ties with Israel, becoming the first Arab states to do so in a quarter-century, in deals that were denounced by Palestinian leaders.
