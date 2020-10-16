Mint Mobile vs. Ultra Mobile: Which is better for you?

Simple data plans Mint Mobile

Both carriers offer great value on prepaid plans. With the T-Mobile network powering both, the biggest difference between the two will be how much data you need and how many months of service you’re willing to buy. Ultra Mobile has a wider range of plans and will likely have something that works for any user, but Mint Mobile seems to hit the mark for what the average smartphone user needs. Mint Mobile also gets the price right if you’re willing to buy a few months upfront.

Mint Mobile vs. Ultra Mobile How much data do you need?

Mint Mobile shares a lot in common with Ultra Mobile and that’s no surprise considering that Ultra Mobile is Mint Mobile’s parent company. Both carriers even use the name Ultra in their APN settings. Because of this, you can expect network performance to be largely the same. The big difference comes down to the plans. While Mint Mobile only offers plans for a minimum of three months, Ultra Mobile has single-month as well as multi-month plans.

Mint Mobile Ultra Mobile Network T-Mobile T-Mobile Hotspot data included with all plans

5GB on unlimited plan included with all data plans 5G Included Included with all data plans Minimum term 3 months 1 month Maximum term 12 months 12 months

Both carriers use T-Mobile’s network and which includes 5G if you have a phone that supports it. Both Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile have identical coverage maps on their websites. Make sure you’re covered by T-Mobile before signing up with either carrier.

Mint Mobile vs. Ultra Mobile Ultra Mobile’s plans

Ultra Mobile has two plan categories, whether you want to pay for one month at a time or multiple. If you only want to go for one month, you can start with only talk and text for $16 per month. Unlimited data is just under $40 per month.

If you’re willing to buy three, six, or 12 months, you can choose between 1GB, 3GB, 6GB, or unlimited data. Buying 12 months gets you the lowest rates, though the discount isn’t as steep as Mint Mobile’s. Either unlimited plan will be slowed down at 32GB of usage. If you need more data, you can upgrade to a large plan or add data at $10 per 1GB.

Ultra Mobile includes unlimited international calling to more than 80 countries. If you need to call to other international locations or even roam internationally, the single-month plans include a credit.

Mint Mobile vs. Ultra Mobile Mint Mobile’s plans

Mint Mobile has four data plans depending on how much high-speed data you need each month. You can choose between 3GB, 8GB, 12GB, or unlimited data. If you use up all of your data allotment or 35GB of data on the unlimited plan, your data will be reduced to 2G speeds but not completely cut off.

All of these plans include unlimited talk and text including calls to Mexico and Canada, though service to other countries charges by the minute or by the message.

3GB 8GB 12GB Unlimited 3 months $15 per month ($45 total)

$25 per month renewal ($75 total) $20 per month ($60 total)

$35 per month renewal ($105 total) $25 per month ($75)

$45 per month renewal ($135 total) $30 per month ($90)

$40 per month renewal ($120) 6 months $20 per month ($120) $25 per month ($150) $35 per month ($210) $35 per month ($210) 12 months $15 per month ($180) $20 per month ($240) $25 per month ($300) $30 per month ($360)

If you need more data, it can be added at a rate of 1GB for $10 or 3GB for $20. You also have the option to upgrade mid-cycle by paying the price difference if you find that your run out of data regularly.

Mint Mobile vs. Ultra Mobile What phones can you get?

Both carriers offer largely the same phone selection with a range of high-end and budget phones whether you’re looking for Android or iPhone. You can also bring your own phone as long as it supports T-Mobile’s LTE network including VoLTE. The best phones to use with Mint Mobile will also work with Ultra Mobile,

Your phone needs to support VoLTE to work on either carrier. You can check to see if your phone works by entering your IMEI on either Mint Mobile’s or Ultra Mobile’s BYOP page.

Mint Mobile vs. Ultra Mobile Which should you get?

In the end, network performance will be just about the same on either option so the most important thing is finding the plan that works best for you. Both carriers also allow you to upgrade to a larger data plan mid-cycle if you find you didn’t get enough data.

If you’re only able to buy a single month of service, Ultra Mobile is your best bet with a wide range of single-month plans available. If you don’t need any data, Ultra Mobile is also your best bet.

If you are willing to buy three or more months at once, Mint Mobile takes back the lead with great prices on plans that will resonate with more smartphone users at 3GB, 8GB, 12GB, or unlimited. Mint Mobile really shines with its 12-month plans and luckily, if you’re unsure about the service, you can try three months at the 12-month rate before renewing for another year.

