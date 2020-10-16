McCarthy: Prescott’s absence ‘definitely noticeable’

Mike McCarthy opened up Friday about how Dak Prescott’s absence this week has predictably had a huge impact on the team, most notably how his presence at practice for the foreseeable future will be sorely missed.

Prescott suffered a compound right ankle fracture and dislocation during the Cowboys’ Week 5 game when he was tackled awkwardly by New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan. It was a horrific injury, and Prescott was left in tears while being carted off the field following a season-ending injury.

The Cowboys franchise quarterback is facing a recovery period of four to six months, and McCarthy recognizes simply not having Prescott around the team has made his first year with the Cowboys that much more difficult.

“You can never take for granted the presence and the command of Dak Prescott. It was definitely noticeable,” McCarthy said of the Cowboys’ first practice without Prescott, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “It hit me from the practice structure when I went out to the quarterback school, not having him there with the two quarterbacks.”

The Cowboys will continue in Prescott’s absence with Andy Dalton at quarterback, and McCarthy is grateful the team brought in the veteran.

“But you have to turn the page on all injury situations,” McCarthy said. “I think we were so fortunate and blessed to have Andy Dalton … I thought we had a good day and that’s a real credit to Andy.”

Prescott underwent a procedure earlier this week to “wash out the wound and fix the fracture,” according to the Cowboys, and owner Jerry Jones said afterward he is confident that the quarterback will “come back as good as gold” upon recovery.

The Cowboys quarterback similarly shared an optimistic outlook on his future in an Instagram dispatch earlier this week in which he has thanked all who have expressed support.