Max Ehrich Drops New Song “Afraid” After Demi Lovato Breakup

On the heels of a breakup, Max Ehrich has channeled the beginning of a romance for his new song.

The Young and the Restless alum, who made headlines this year for his whirlwind romance with Demi Lovato and their subsequent split in September, has shifted from the small screen to the recording studio with the release of “Afraid.” The performer announced the new track early Friday, Oct. 16 on social media.

“From the bottom of my hopeful romantic heart,” he wrote on Instagram, “infinitely grateful to be releasing the first song off of my music project.”

The piano ballad revolves around the oft-repeated word, “Afraid.” “I’m afraid to love you, love you/ Afraid to give in my all,” Ehrich sings in the chorus. “I’m afraid to love you, love you / Love you with my whole heart.”

On one of the verses, he elaborates, “Don’t want to disappoint you / No, I don’t want to lose you, no, no, no / You make me feel so good inside / I’ve been broken so many times / I’m just trying to stay alive / I’m afraid, I’m afraid.”