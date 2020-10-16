Maple Leafs sign Joe Thornton to one-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed

Joe Thornton to a one-year contract worth the league minimum of $700K. The deal does not include any performance bonuses.

It’s been a long courtship of Thornton in Toronto. The team made a real pitch to bring him to the Maple Leafs back in 2017 alongside former teammate Patrick Marleau, but the San Jose Sharks legend returned to California instead. Three years later and the team has landed its man, though he certainly won’t be a centerpiece of the roster this time around.

Now 41, there’s no question that Thornton isn’t the player who won the Hart Trophy in 2006 or even the one who scored 51 points in 2018-19. He had just seven goals and 31 points this past season for the Sharks, his lowest total since a 1997-98 rookie campaign. But Toronto isn’t bringing in Thornton to be the focus of the offense. His role is as a veteran leader to add another voice in the dressing room and a little more responsibility on the bench.

If there is anyone who can understand the pain of failing playoff expectations, it’s Thornton. After 1,636 regular-season games and 179 more playoff contests, the future Hall of Famer forward has still not sipped from Lord Stanley’s Cup. Ninth all time in games played, seventh in assists and 14th in points, Thornton will join only the third NHL team of his long career.

Currently playing in Switzerland for the club team in his offseason home, Thornton’s fit in Toronto isn’t even exactly clear at this point. The team already re-signed Jason Spezza to serve on the fourth line and brought in names like Wayne Simmonds, Jimmy Vesey and Travis Boyd to battle for spots in the bottom six. If Thornton is to be penciled in to that group, it seems likely that there could be another body — perhaps Pierre Engvall, who is still waiver-exempt — headed back to the minor leagues.

The Maple Leafs also still need to sign arbitration-eligible Ilya Mikheyev, who has a hearing later this month, as well as restricted free agent defenseman Travis Dermott.

There’s likely still more maneuvering for GM Kyle Dubas, but the Maple Leafs have landed one of their targets. Whether that target has any game left is still to be seen.