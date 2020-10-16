Man Charged in Connection With $65M Robbery in Tamara Ecclestone’s House

WENN

A suspect named Alessandro Maltese is facing charges of conspiracy to commit burglary in connection to the robbery last year in the London mansion owned by the F1 heiress.

A man has been charged in connection with a $65 million (£50 million) burglary at heiress Tamara Ecclestone‘s home.

Alessandro Maltese, 44, was flown into the U.K. from Italy on Thursday (15Oct20) and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday to face charges of conspiracy to commit burglary. He was then remanded in custody.

It’s alleged he plotted a series of raids on the homes of high net worth individuals late last year, including Tamara’s.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson tells Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, “A man has been charged in connection with a series of high-value burglaries in December 2019 following an investigation by the Met’s Flying Squad.”

“Alessandro Maltese was returned to the UK via Heathrow on Thursday, 15 October following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier this month.”

The daughter of motor racing impresario Bernie Ecclestone had left the country with her husband Jay Rutland for a three-week Christmas break when their home was burgled on 13 December.

Officers were called to her $90 million (£70 million) gated mansion, from which jewellery worth $65 million was reportedly stolen.

The couple, who got married in June 2013, lived in an exclusive gated community near Kensington Palace and Kensington Gardens. The couple recently welcomed their second daughter.

Tamara is not the only one in the Ecclestone clan to have a baby this year. Her 89-year-old father Bernie also has a new addition to his growing family as 44-year-old wife Fabiana Flosi gave birth to his first son Ace.