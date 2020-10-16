Man Arrested and Charged in Thomas Jefferson Byrd’s Murder

Instagram

A male suspect named Antonio Demetrice Rhynes is facing a felony murder charge after he was taken into police custody in connection to the shootings that killed the ‘Clockers’ star.

An Atlanta, Georgia man has been arrested and charged with the murder of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.

Police officials identified the suspect as Antonio Demetrice Rhynes, and filed an arrest warrant on Wednesday (14Oct20). He was taken into custody on Friday morning and is now facing a felony murder charge for shooting Byrd near his home in the city.

The 70 year old, who appeared in a number of director Spike Lee‘s films, died on 3 October (20) from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Authorities in Atlanta previously offered up a $10,000 (£7,700) reward for information regarding Byrd’s murder. A motive for his killing is still unknown.

When the news of his death came out, Spike Lee was quick to pay tribute to the slain victim, “I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta. Georgia. Tom Is My Guy.”

The filmmaker also set up a GoFundMe page to help the late actor’s family and urged his followers to make donation, “Due To The Very Sudden And Tragic Death Of My Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd, I’ve Set Up A GoFundMe To Help His Children And Any Wake/Memorial And Funeral Expense.”

<br />

Thomas Jefferson Byrd was nominated for a Best Actor Tony Award in 2003 for role in the revival of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“.

His credits also include “Bulworth“, 1998 TV mini-series “Mama Flora’s Family“, “MacArthur Park“, “Never Get Outta the Boat“, “Lackawanna Blues“, and “Brooklyn’s Finest“. His final film, “Freedom’s Path“, is currently in post-production.