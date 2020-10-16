Malika Haqq Upset To See O.T. Genasis Dating While She Was Pregnant

Malika Haqq remained fairly quiet about what went wrong during her pregnancy with her son — but it seems baby daddy O.T. Genasis didn’t wait too long after they split and started dating other women before she gave birth.

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Malika told Khloe that women had been sliding into her DMs to tell her about what her baby daddy was up to.

“Not my man, not my problem,” she told Khloe.

“I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” she said in a confessional, “Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business.

“And, to be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child … I really don’t care,” she added.

Should he have waited until Malika gave birth to their son before moving on?