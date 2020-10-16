Malika Haqq on Baby Daddy O.T. Genius Clubbing With Women During Her Pregnancy: ‘Not My Business’

Instagram

The ‘Famously Single’ alum also reveals in a new episode of ‘KUWTK’ that she ‘never envisioned’ to be having a child as a single mom, saying, ‘That’s not the way I wanted this to happen.’

Malika Haqq‘s pregnancy journey was apparently rough. A new episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, which aired on Thursday, October 15, saw her celebrating the final stages of her pregnancy with Khloe Kardashian sans her baby daddy O.T. Genasis.

“Malika isn’t with her baby daddy, and it’s been a hard journey for her,” Khloe revealed in a confessional. “Normally, he would be taking her on a babymoon, but since they’re not … I need to make this a trip to remember because she deserves it. I want her to feel good. I want her to feel loved and spoiled.”

Malika also admitted that it was hard to get the rapper involved in the preparation of welcoming their baby. The “Side by Side” star shared, “It’s been difficult on both of our ends to have him step up and be a part of my life because at times I don’t want to see him or be around him. We have agreed to coparent and bring our son into a loving environment, and that’s the most important thing.”

Further making things worse, it was revealed that someone interrupted her babymoon as the person DM-ed her about O.T. clubbing with other women. “I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” she reacted to the matter in a confessional.

“Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business, but ultimately, there’s not much of it that I can avoid. To be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child … [while] he’s out at this club and he’s with this girl,” Malika went on to say.

She later shared that she “never envisioned” having a child as a single mom. “That’s not the way I wanted this to happen,” the “Famously Single” alum divulged. “My blessing may not have come in the perfect picture that I expected, but I’m not gonna let anything overshadow the amount of love and support I have.”

Prior to his, Malika blasted O.T. as he wasn’t really as involved in completing their son Ace’s nursery. Malika said that she wanted to get the little one’s room done “sooner rather than later.” However, it might be hard because O.T. was “no f***ing help,” so she told Khloe. “I just need to get a handyman here to put his crib together because his dad doesn’t do stuff like that,” she vented.

Malika and O.T. welcomed their first child together Ace in March. Sharing on her Instagram account a picture of her, O.T. and their little bundle of joy’s hand, she wrote in the caption, “Ace Flores 3.14.2020.” O.T. also shared the happy news on his own page. He posted a photo of the newborn being swaddled in a hospital blanket. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” so the rapper wrote in the caption.