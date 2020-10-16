Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s ‘Americanah’ Falls Victim to COVID-19 Shutdown

WENN/Avalon

The limited series, which is an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel, has been axed after delayed start dates forced the ‘Black Panther’ actress to abandon the project.

Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira‘s “Americanah” series has become the latest victim of the COVID-19 shutdown. It has been reported that the series is not moving forward on HBO Max.

The limited series, an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel, was announced last year, with Nyong’o set to star and her “Black Panther” castmate on board as writer and showrunner.

However, due to the delayed start dates related to the coronavirus pandemic, Nyong’o has been forced to abandon the project due to a scheduling conflict. She had been linked to the project since 2014.

The show previously received a 10-episode straight-to-series order from HBO. The network even had cast actors for the project, which is based on Adichie’s novel of the same name. Among those who where originally planned to star in the series were Uzo Aduba, Corey Hawkins, Zackary Momoh and Tireni Oyenusi.

“Americanah” follows a young, beautiful, self-assured woman named Ifemelu, who was planned to be played by Nyong’O, raised in Nigeria. The teenager falls in love with her classmate Obinze. However, since they’re living in a military-ruled country, they are separated apart with Ifemelu heading for America, where she faced the hurt thruth for the first time as a black person.

The HBO Max show is the latest project to be axed due to the global health crisis – shows like “GLOW” and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” have also been scrapped due to scheduling and ongoing health and safety issues.