Looking to catch a fall film? Boston kicks off a free drive-in movie series

Gather your snacks and get ready to pick out your most festive, spookiest costumes for Boston’s Halloween-themed fall drive-in movie series.

Hoping to build upon interest in the summer drive-in series, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Thursday that the city will partner again with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment to bring more free showings on select nights throughout October.

“While Halloween festivities will look different this year, we are proud to offer free, family-friendly entertainment for residents of Boston this fall,” Walsh said in a statement. “We are thankful for the Highland Street Foundation’s support to make this happen, and to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center for hosting. Our hope is that these movie nights can provide a safe, fun fall activity for Boston residents of all ages.”

👻 🎃 We’re back at it! Get your tickets for the @BostonParksDept spooky drive-in movie series! 🎥 🍿https://t.co/20fbH5a5wI pic.twitter.com/YLuyu25FMb — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 15, 2020

“Halloweentown” will kick off the series, which is open to Boston residents only, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, in the BCEC parking lot. Following the family-friendly flick is the horror classic “Scream,” slated to begin around 8:30 p.m.

A special matinee, viewed in partnership with the city’s Age Strong Commission, will be shown on Friday, Oct. 23, at noon. And on the same night, you can watch a double feature of “Hocus Pocus” and “Get Out” at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, while Oct. brings a double billing of “The Addams Family” and “Pyscho.”

Each event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Mayor’s office. Attendees are asked to pre-register through Eventbrite to reserve a spot and to print their RSVP to show city staff when they drive up to the gate.

Residents aged 55 and older who are hoping to attend the Age Strong matinee are asked to register directly with the Age Strong Commission by calling 617-635-3959 or emailing [email protected].

And due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said cars will be parked at least six feet apart, masks will be required when leaving a vehicle, and attendees are asked not to congregate with groups they didn’t arrive with.

“In the midst of these challenging times, Highland Street Foundation is pleased to partner with the City of Boston to provide the community with an opportunity to enjoy a relaxing, safe evening with loved ones,” Executive Director Blake Jordan added in a statement.

Are you a @CityOfBoston resident? Grab your popcorn 🍿, favorite Halloween costume & get ready for our Fall Drive-in Movie series! 🎥 Space is limited so reserved your spot today! https://t.co/UERRS6NRKc Thanks to @highlandstreet & @xfinity for making this series possible! pic.twitter.com/GvgyWfUJsI — Boston Parks and Recreation Department (@BostonParksDept) October 15, 2020