London Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions as Cases Rise

We’re at a critical moment in our fight against Covid in London. The virus is spreading rapidly in every corner of our city. We’ll soon reach an average of 100 cases per 100,000 people with a significant number of boroughs. already over that threshold. Hospital admissions are up. More patients are going to intensive care units, and sadly, the number of Londoners dying every day is increasing again. It’s my expectation that the government will today announce that London will shortly be moving into Tier 2, or the High Alert level, of restrictions. Given how far the virus has already been allowed to spread, and given the government’s complete failure to get a working test, trace and isolate system in place, I believe, we also need action on a national scale, just as the government’s own scientific advisers have recommended. That’s why I’ll continue to call for a short, national circuit breaker. This could save thousands of lives, drive the virus down to manageable levels and give the government more to finally get a grip on its failing test and trace system.