Lizzo Celebrates 6 Months Vegan And Shares Plant-Based Recipes On TikTok

I’ve appreciated Lizzo’s hilarious TikTok content for quite some time now, but my latest favorite thing has been her vegan cooking videos.


In the video, she gives a message on self love as she shares her thoughts on being vegetarian for seven years then going back to eating all animal products — to now being vegan for the past six months.

Along the journey, Lizzo has been bringing lots of joy to fans on TikTok with her plant-based recipes that often include hilarious commentary and helpful cooking hacks.

There’s also this enchiladas recipe with green chilies and jackfruit — which looks amazing and features some great singing:

I just love the fact that Lizzo’s having a great time in the kitchen and sharing some delicious ideas for vegans and non-vegans alike!

So excuse me while I catch up on Lizzo’s other TikTok cooking videos (and maybe take a trip to the grocery store while I’m at it…)

