LIVE | ‘We don’t want war, but should we run away? We aren’t cowards,’ say supporters of farmers as they head into Senekal

Flashpoint Senekal: How a small town saw race, land and history converge

Brendin Horner’s death – like the more than 59 daily murders that occur in this country – is unacceptable and due to a broken system. And it’s the broken system which is creating space for the racial and ethnic nationalists and populists to broadcast their damaging and divisive rhetoric.

In this week’s edition of Friday Briefing, we attempt to seek solutions by understanding the issues. Dan Kriek, a leading farmer in the eastern Free State (and a former president of AgriSA) writes about rural crime and how farmers perceive the environment.

Motsepe Matlala, a farmer and president of the National African Farmers’ Association, tells Vanessa Banton it is for an agricultural Codesa.

We also have analyses from Pierre Vercuiel, AgriSA’s president, Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus, constitutional law expert Elmien du Plessis and analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela, while ‘s James de Villiers speaks to experts about why the police are so ineffective.

