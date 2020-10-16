Lily James Refuses to Address Dominic West Affair Rumors: ‘This Isn’t the Time’

WENN

The ‘Downton Abbey’ actress insists ‘this isn’t the time’ to talk about the nature of her relationship with ‘Pursuit of Love’ co-star as she is doing press tour for her upcoming movie.

–

Lily James declined to address the nature of her relationship with Dominic West after the actor – whom she was spotted kissing in Rome, Italy last weekend (10-11Oct20) – returned home to his wife.

The pair have been filming an adaptation of Nancy Mitford‘s novel “The Pursuit of Love” with Lily in the U.K. over the summer, but they were pictured looking intimate while on a trip to the Italian capital in snaps obtained by Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper.

In the pictures, they are seen sharing an electric scooter while he places his hands around Lily’s waist and, in other snaps, he appears to kiss her neck and tenderly touch her hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant.

However, after the pair hit headlines for apparently being more than just friends, Dominic returned home to his wife, aristocratic Irish landscape gardener Catherine FitzGerald, with whom he has four school-age children, and told reporters, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

He and FitzGerald handed out a note, saying the same, which they both had signed, and they were then also pictured sharing a kiss – with Lily declining to comment on the incident when questioned by Entertainment Tonight.

“This isn’t the time for me to do that but I appreciate you asking,” she insisted, during a press junket promoting her new movie “Rebecca“.

Despite the couple putting on a united front, sources have claimed “The Affair” actor’s marriage is in ruins, telling the Mail, “She thought they had a good marriage and now it’s probably over. That’s how she feels right now but the two of them need to speak but at the moment, she’s lost for words.”