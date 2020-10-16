Let’s put Mr. Rogers in charge

After Vice President Joe Biden’s demeanor at last night’s televised town hall was compared to Mr. Rogers, some folks wondered—would that be so bad? The candidate promised to restore protections for transgender people; also in the news, mixed messages in the art world.

But first, here’s your good neighbor week in review, in Haiku.

Would it be so bad

If Mr. Rogers were in

charge? To start every

day with a cheery

hello,nbsp;to the neighbors,nbsp;we

love as ourselves? To

accept all others

exactly,nbsp;as they are? Right

here and right now? To

say true things with care?

To stand up for what’s right and

fair,nbsp;by sitting down

for a friend? Love is

hard work, struggle: The sacred

job of all neighbors.

Wishing you a lovely and neighborly weekend.

