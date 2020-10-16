Les Miles won’t travel for West Virginia despite clearance

The 0-3 Kansas Jayhawks won’t have head coach Les Miles on the sideline for Saturday’s game at 2-1 West Virginia.

Miles, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8, was cleared to travel with the team but told the school’s website that he’s not yet “100 percent confident” he would not transmit the virus to players or other personnel.

“As we continue to work our way through this pandemic, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our players, coaches, and staff that make up this great team,” Miles said. “As the head coach, it is up to me to set the right example for our student-athletes, and that is what I am doing with this decision by not traveling with the team.”

Miles added:

“Joshua Eargle will fill in as acting head coach for the game and I know he will represent us well. I have full trust in my coaching staff and know our student-athletes are in great hands. I look forward to rejoining the team in-person on Sunday. Rock Chalk Jayhawk!”

As Mark Schlabach wrote for ESPN, Eargle serves as Kansas tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. He previously enjoyed a stint as head coach at East Texas Baptist University.

Meanwhile, Nick Saban remains hopeful he’ll produce three consecutive negative coronavirus tests and be cleared to coach No. 2 Alabama versus No. 3 Georgia on Saturday evening. Saban and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne confirmed on Wednesday that they tested positive for COVID-19.

Along with Miles and Saban are Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson and Toldeo’s Jason Candle on the list of noteworthy college football coaches who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in the United States.