Lauryn Hill’s Daughter ‘Feels Robbed’ as She Accuses Rihanna of Stealing Her Fashion Concept

Selah Marley slams the ‘Only Girl (In the World)’ hitmaker as she accuses the singer/songwriter of copying her concept for Fenty X Savage show without giving any credit.

Rihanna was called out by Selah Marley, the daughter of Lauryn Hill. The “Only Girl (In the World)” hitmaker was accused of ripping off Selah’s concept to showcase her latest collection of lingerie at Fenty X Savage fashion show which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Selah posted a picture from RiRi’s show and several images from her own on Instagram. Both boasted forest themes with greeneries hanging from ceiling and scantily-clad dancers. “Quite a few friends brought this up to me & I wasn’t gonna say anything about this, but I’m bothered,” she began her message on the caption.

“For those who remember, I did ‘A Primordial Place’ in May 2019.. I put my heart & soul (& all the money I had) into this project and…. I don’t know. Is it just me?” she went on, pointing out the similarities between the two shows.

Selah continued, “As a young, independent, female black artist, I genuinely feel robbed. I’m not signed to any label.. I don’t have any investors. I just have myself & the people who support me. It took A LOT to pull this together & to see it replicated almost exactly with no mention of my name or the work I previously put in is just ridiculous.”

RiRi’s Fenty X Savage show was a star-studded affair. It featured the likes of Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani Kordei, and Paris Hilton.

The event, however, was marred with backlash over the use of a song that contained sacred Islamic verses. The singer quickly apologized, calling it a “huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show.” She added, “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.”