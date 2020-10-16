Lakeith Stanfield Says He Lost 5k Followers After Dissing Kamala Harris’ Hair

Get Out actor Lakeith Stanfield says that he lost 5,000 followers after he criticized vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s hair on the night of her debate against Mike Pence.

“I lost about 5 thousand followers because i critiqued a politicians hairstyle,” Stanfield wrote in a post to Instagram. “I think that’s a record for me. Let’s see how many more i can loose f*ck it.”

Stanfield faced backlash after he said: “I don’t like her hair, but other than that this is better than the last one but still sad.”

Fans then called him out before he doubled down on his remarks:

“I say what i want on my page,” he wrote. “Where are all you warriors of power when i post about the things that i believe in and support? You won’t pressure me into speaking how YOU think i should speak.”

Were his followers being too sensitive or was he out of line?