Lakeith Stanfield Says He Lost 5k Followers After Dissing Kamala Harris' Hair

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Get Out actor Lakeith Stanfield says that he lost 5,000 followers after he criticized vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s hair on the night of her debate against Mike Pence.

“I lost about 5 thousand followers because i critiqued a politicians hairstyle,” Stanfield wrote in a post to Instagram. “I think that’s a record for me. Let’s see how many more i can loose f*ck it.” 

Stanfield faced backlash after he said: “I don’t like her hair, but other than that this is better than the last one but still sad.”

