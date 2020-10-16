Kumar Sanu tests COVID-19 positive

Kumar Sanu, one of the most renowned singers in tinsel town, has been tested COVID-19 positive according to reports in Times Of India. The singer had travel plans in the coming few days where he would go to LA to meet his family and wife and celebrate his birthday there. However now with him being tested positive, his plans have gone for a toss.

Kumar Sanu had recently told the Bombay Times that he plans to go to LA with his wife and his two daughters and spend some quality time with them. He also wanted to celebrate his wife’s birthday which is early December and then return back to Mumbai. But now that he has been tested positive, he has cancelled his plans. According to reports, BMC has even sealed his floor as a precautionary measure.



His wife Saloni, who lives in LA, spoke to the daily and said, “He will come to the US on Nov 8 if he feels alright by then. Right now he is under the mandatory quarantine. He has been craving to meet us for the last nine months.” She added further saying, “If he is unable to travel later, then his family will come down to Mumbai to celebrate all the upcoming festivals with him.”

Here’s wishing the singer a speedy recovery.