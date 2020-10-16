Kriti Sanon bags the leading role opposite Prabhas in Adipurush?

A lot has been spoken about Adipurush directed by Om Raut. The film is said to be an adaptation of Ramayana and with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn on board, people are waiting with bated breath to know who’s going to play the leading lady.

While several names have been floating around in the media including Anushka Sharma, Filmfare exclusively gets to know that Kriti Sanon has bagged the big role. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress will play the lead role in the film and will be seen opposite Prabhas. This is her first movie with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn and we can’t wait for an official announcement from the makers.



Kriti Sanon in the past has proved her acting prowess in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and even Luka Chuppi. The actress has now won big with bagging this role which has been quite coveted in tinsel town. While Prabhas will play Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan will play Raavan and Ajay Devgn is said to be playing Lord Shiva. Now that the team looks almost set, we can’t wait for some teaser looks and some official announcements with a poster for this one.