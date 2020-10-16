Korean blockchain lobby calls for crypto tax plan to be put on ice By Cointelegraph

Korean blockchain lobby calls for crypto tax plan to be put on ice
The Korea Blockchain Association has called for the government’s new 20% crypto trading tax plan to be delayed for another two years.
According to an Oct. 14 report from News1 Korea, the Korea Blockchain Association, or KBA, is requesting regulators postpone the South Korean government’s implementation of its long awaited new tax strategy until Jan. 1, 2023.
