Killer cop accused a murdering lover told detectives after pub death he was ‘not a bad person’

A married police officer accused of the murder of his long-term lover told detectives he was “not a bad person” and had not meant to hurt her.

Timothy Brehmer, a police constable, is accused of the murder of Claire Parry in a Dorset pub car park on May 9.

The 41-year-old is alleged to have strangled the mother-of-two after she sent a text message on the defendant’s phone to his wife revealing he had been having an affair.







In an interview with police played to the jury at Salisbury Crown Court, Brehmer said Mrs Parry had asked to meet him and she was “angry” when she arrived.

He said that prior to the visit, he had tried to buy a rope with which to kill himself but had been unable to do so because the click and collect service took two days during the lockdown period.

Brehmer said: “I wanted to know what the purpose of the meeting was, ‘Where do we go from there?’

“I do not remember the exact conversation, she said she wanted my phone, she basically threatened me, passively-aggressively threatened me that she wanted my social media access because she wanted to know about my ‘perfect life’.







“That is the unwritten rule of the affair, you do not ask about the other people but all of a sudden she wanted to know all about my ‘perfect life’ and I very reluctantly allowed her access to my phone.”

He described how he allowed her to use his phone and she looked through his messages.

He said: “She was laughing at me or sneering at me, if I said to my wife ‘I love you, I miss you’ she was like taking the piss, being vindictive or nasty.”

Brehmer said he took his penknife from the car’s central console and injured his arm while she was on his phone.

He said: “I wanted to kill myself but the blood was pouring out and she didn’t even bat an eyelid, she just sat with her feet up on the dashboard.”

He said after Mrs Parry sent a message on his phone to his wife saying he had been cheating on her, he tried to pull her from his car and a struggled ensued.

He said: “I was trying so hard to pull her out of the car, I had no intention of hurting her, I didn’t hit her or anything like that.”

Sobbing, he added: “I can only think she suffocated, I am so sorry, it’s clearly my fault and I will go to jail for such a long and I will lose my boy. I am so sorry.

“I am not a bad person.”

Brehmer, of Hordle, Hampshire, who at the of the incident was seconded to the National Police Air Service based at Bournemouth airport, denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The trial was adjourned until Monday.