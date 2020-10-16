Kehlani Explains Why She Unfollows Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram

Instagram

Fans first speculated that the ‘Gangsta’ singer might be falling out with the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker after the former unfollowed her on the photo-sharing site.

Kehlani recently sparked rumors that she’s beefing with Megan Thee Stallion after fans found out that she clicked the unfollow button on the rapper’s page. However, Kehlani has since shut down the beefing rumors as she explained the real reason why she unfollowed Megan on the social media site.

In a post shared on Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 15, the songstress assured that her decision had nothing to do with her relationship with Megan. Instead, she is actually in the middle of unfollowing everyone she follows on her account. “I am unfollowing everyone and starting at zero, Instagram only lets you go a certain amount at a time,” she said. “I am trying to get to zero to start again. I followed 2,300 people.”

Fans started speculating that Kehlani and Megan fell out after the former clicked the unfollow button on the latter’s Instagram page on Wednesday, October 14. “So Kehlani unfollowed Megan on IG….. Hmmm interesting,” one fan pointed out. Another fan added, “Kehlani unfollowed Megan on ig after she was defending her about the Tory situation. Literally EVERYONE falling out with meg. Something ain’t right.”

It was indeed such an eyebrow-raising move considering that Kehlani was in Megan’s side in the shooting scandal involving her and Tory Lanez. Back in August, the “Gangsta” singer announced that she removed the Canadian star’s verse on her song “Can I” to show her loyalty to Megan.

“This situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal s**t, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I’m changing up the record,” Kehlani said during an interview. “It was business and it was also loyalty to a situation. This is not an industry friendship. That’s really my friend and someone I say I love you to.”