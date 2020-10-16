Katherine Ryan reveals regret over writing herself a sex scene for Netflix sitcom The Duchess

The Canadian comedian and actor wrote and stars in the series about a single mother navigating work and relationships in London.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Ryan said: “I felt like you needed to believe in the intimacy of that relationship, so I wrote a sex scene. I just figured it would be fine.

“It’s so cringe and it takes so long and I’m unprofessional. I just found it difficult.”

She added: “I think it would have been easier to have full sex on camera – then I could really let loose and show my personality… But no, I won’t be writing any more sex scenes ever again.”

The comic, who has a young daughter from a previous relationship, said The Duchess was inspired by her own experiences as a single mother in London.

She said: “[My daughter] Violet was born here. I loved being a single mother. That’s the central relationship in the show.

“I’m really tired of rom coms where it’s, ‘If only I could get a man’. That’s never been my story. I fall in love with them accidentally every now and again. I don’t seek them out, I just want to hang out with my daughter.”

She continued: “Those were the most cherished times in my life, when she was little and it was just the two of us. I loved our life so much.

“Now, she’s getting older and she doesn’t like me that much. That’s what I got a husband for.”

The Jonathan Ross Show is on Saturday 17 October at 10.15pm on ITV.