Kareena Kapoor Khan pens down a note for Saif Ali Khan on their wedding anniversary

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most adorable couples in B-town and today they celebrate their wedding anniversary. Kareena took to social media and dedicated a post to her better half on their special day.

Along with posting a lovely picture with Saif, Kareena wrote, “Once upon a time, there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here’s to eternity and beyond” Take a look at her post below.











Kareena’s close friends and family members flooded the comment section and reacted to the adorable post along with congratulating the couple.

Kareena and Saif have completed eight years of marriage today.