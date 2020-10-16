Kansas City Man SHOT On IG Live: Was ‘TALKING SH*T’ … Now In ICU!! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
23

A Kansas City man was shot multiple times – and the entire incident was captured on Instagram Live, has learned.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE VIDEO – WHICH IS DISTURBING

The video starts with the shooting victim talking reckless on Instagram Live. The victim appeared to be arguing with his girlfriend – on camera – and started saying all kinds of outlandish things. He then walked outside into a public courtyard and can be heard saying, “I need somebody to pull up on me.”

