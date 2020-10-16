John Legend Assures Chrissy Teigen Their Love Will ‘Remain’ Following Heartbreaking Miscarriage

WENN

In related news, the couple is pictured doing grocery run at a West Hollywood Bristol Farms market which marks the first outing for the 34-year-old model after the pregnancy loss last month.

John Legend is such a loving and supportive husband for Chrissy Teigen. As if dedicating a moving Billboard Music Awards performance of his song “Never Break” for the model after they experienced a pregnancy loss is not enough, the “All of Me” hitmaker penned a lenghty message on Instagram for Chrissy.

Alongside a video of the said emotional performance, John wrote in the caption of the Thursday, October 15 post, “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

The EGOT winner went on to explain that he wrote “Never Break” because “I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test.” He added, “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

Concluding his message, John thanked “everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know.” He also sent support to the people who experience the same pain as them.

In related news, John and Chrissy were pictured during an outing on the same day. Chrissy opted to wear a flowing rust orange maxi-dress during the grocery run at a West Hollywood Bristol Farms market while John donned a colorful polo shirt. They both followed COVID-19 protocols by wearing black masks.

The outing marked the first time for Chrissy to be seen in public after the miscarriage. The 34-year-old model shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 30. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy expressed her feelings. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Noting that they didn’t usually decide on a name for their babies until they left the hospital after they’re born, the cookbook author shared, “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”