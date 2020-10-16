Joe Kennedy III campaign says it improperly spent $1.5 million in Senate pr

The campaign of Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III said Friday that it improperly spent $1.5 million of donations intended for the general election during the final weeks of his bitter and ultimately unsuccessful primary challenge to Senator Edward J. Markey.

The spending was a clear violation of federal campaign finance rules, which prohibit candidates from using general election money on expenses for the primary.

In a statement to the Globe, Kennedy said he did not know the campaign had been improperly spending general election funds during the primary, and that the violation came to his attention shortly after the Sept. 1 election. Kennedy said he reimbursed his campaign with $1.5 million of his own money in late September to cover all of the improperly spent funds. Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.