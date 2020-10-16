Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Why She Can Relate to Her ‘Marry Me’ Character

Instagram

Aside from pointing out her similarity to Kat in the romantic comedy, the ‘Feelin’ So Good’ hitmaker explains why she was thrilled to be part of a movie genre she feels is often devalued.

–

Jennifer Lopez found it “cathartic” to play “just a girl” in the romantic comedy “Marry Me” – because that’s how she views herself.

Lopez stars as singer Kat in the film, who discovers her fiance, played by Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma, is cheating on her, moments before they are due to wed during a concert. Determined to go through with the ceremony, J.Lo’s character picks a random mathematics teacher from the audience, portrayed by Owen Wilson, and decides to exchange vows with him instead.

And the singer and actress totally connected with Kat.

“It was a little cathartic for me. I was playing (a character) trying to find someone who understood her and accepted her for all of what her life was but also just saw her as a person,” she tells Billboard. “Like a real girl, which is what I am. People see you as this thing, this star. They forget that you’re just a girl and want to live and laugh and be normal. And that really was what the movie is about.”

<br />

The “Feelin’ So Good” hitmaker was also thrilled to be part of a movie genre she feels is often devalued.

“They’re necessary, beautiful movies, and I don’t know why people feel like they have to put them down when everybody enjoys them so much,” she says of lighthearted romances. “It’s like ‘chick flicks.’ I don’t know guys who don’t love to go to the movies and watch a rom-com. It’s a very sweet movie, but it’s still a movie about life.”

“Marry Me” is set to open ahead of the Valentine’s Day holiday on 12 February (21).