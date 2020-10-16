Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.41% By .com

© Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.41%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 4.27% or 3010.0 points to trade at 73430.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Tokyo Electric Power Co., Inc. (T:) added 2.80% or 8.0 points to end at 294.0 and Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (T:) was up 2.51% or 134.0 points to 5466.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.23% or 260.0 points to trade at 5890.0 at the close. Fujikura Ltd. (T:) declined 3.79% or 11.0 points to end at 279.0 and Konami Corp. (T:) was down 3.45% or 155.0 points to 4340.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2685 to 827 and 179 ended unchanged.

Shares in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.27% or 3010.0 to 73430.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.29.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.98% or 0.40 to $40.56 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 1.04% or 0.45 to hit $42.71 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.09% or 1.75 to trade at $1910.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.15% to 105.28, while EUR/JPY fell 0.13% to 123.28.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 93.770.