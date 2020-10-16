Jamaal Williams roasts Tom Brady for fourth-down blunder

Ahead of Sunday’s anticipated matchup between the Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay running back Jamaal Williams used a segment of “The Jamaal Williams Show” to take a playful shot at six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and praise signal-caller Aaron Rodgers. Williams commented, per Pewter Report:

“Come on, man. I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is, you know what I mean? That’s what I’m saying, like, Aaron Rodgers would never do that. Never. You know what I mean?

“He (Rodgers) is too smart for that, we would never be in that type of situation because A-Rod is always prepared, always looking at the clock. We’ve got too many people who are just too ready to go. We’ve been in those types of pressure situations before so I feel like it’s just natural for us to be on top of everything and go ball. I would never expect that from my boy [Rodgers.]”